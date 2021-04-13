Gardner J. Clark Jr., 97, of Orange, Texas passed away peacefully at his son’s home in California.

Born in Port Arthur he was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School at the age of 17, May 1941.

November of that same year he started work at Texaco Oil Refinery making 45 cents an hour.

On December 13th, 1942 he joined the U.S. Navy, serving as a radioman on a sub-tender, U.S.S. Orion in World War II, was discharged in 1945.

He returned to Texaco where he retired in 1979. Gardner owned Mc Tavish Liquor in Port Neches then Mac’s on Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur.

He was active in the Port Arthur Little Theatre, participated in over 100 plays and served on the Board.

A founding member of the Gulf Coast Museum; life member of the American Legion and V.F.W.; volunteered with the Coast Guard Reserve; Shangra La; Botanical Gardens in Orange; the Lutcher Theater & member of the Guild. Gardner was also involved in several clubs and organizations throughout his life.

Gardener is survived by his four children, Linda K. Prince and her husband Murray of Nederland, Gardner J. Clark III of San Diego, California, Loretta Johnson and her husband Ray of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama and Lyle Graham and his wife Karen of Weatherford, Texas; fourteen grandkids; twenty-four great grandkids and thirteen great-great grandkids.

A visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

In lieu of flowers; “Memorial Contributions” can be made to the Port Arthur Little Theatre located at 4701 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., Port Arthur, TX 77642 or the Museum of the Gulf Coast located at 700 Procter, Port Arthur, TX 77640.