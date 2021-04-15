National Weather Service monitoring threat of strong to severe storms
Weather officials are monitoring the risk for strong to severe storms in Southeast Texas, which could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain.
Rain will end on Saturday, followed by a dry Sunday into next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said temperatures would be a little below normal over the next seven days.
Projections for Southeast Texas call for a “marginal” 5 percent risk for severe storms on Friday.
South central Louisiana in a slight risk for flash flooding.
You Might Like
Port Arthur council, mayor debate bringing public meetings back to City Hall
Port Arthur residents will have to wait two more weeks before finding out if city council meetings will return to... read more