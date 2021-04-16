April 16, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 7-13

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Friday, April 16, 2021

Groves Police Department offices responded to the following calls from April 7 to April 13:

April 7

  • Holly Heisner, 22, was arrested for terroristic threats and assault causing bodily injury in the 4700 block of Lawndale Avenue.
  • Edgar Torres, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of Simpson Avenue.
  • Natasha Whitaker, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3900 block of Doyle Avenue.
  • Brittany Fritz, 28, was arrested for assault in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 2800 block of Main Avenue.
  • Robbery was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

April 8

  • Aggravated robbery was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Assault was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2000 block of Gilbert Avenue.

April 9

  • Phung Nguyen, 43, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Branden Johnson, 31, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of Dryden Road.
  • Franco Cruz, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Dryden Road.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Perry Avenue.
  • An information report was completed in the 3700 block of Charles Avenue.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A forgery was reported in the 5000 block of 33rd Street.

April 10

  • John Ruffin, 67, was arrested for warrants in the 1900 block of Williams Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Willow Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • Two assaults were reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

April 11

  • Justin Howard, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6500 block of Terrell Street.

April 12

  • Kayla Dubois, 28, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 5400 block of Whitaker Avenue.
  • An Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Pearl Avenue.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 3700 block of Joplin Avenue.
  • Burglary of a building was reported twice in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 6700 block of 25th Street.

April 13

  • Tonya Harst, 50, was arrested for assault in the 2800 block of Pearl Avenue.
  • A theft was reported in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
