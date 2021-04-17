Construction underway on Groves Fire Station

Construction crews continued work on the soon-to-be Groves Fire Station this week. The city broke ground on the project in December and the frame of the building is taking shape.

City Manager D.E. Sosa said members of the fire department had a hand in designing the building by telling architects what they needed.

The current fire station was built in 1957.

The city approved the contract with Joiner Architects, Inc. to begin the design phase in February of 2020.

The address for the new building is 5911 West Washington in Groves.