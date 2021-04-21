Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Precinct 3 Barn in Port Acres

PORT ACRES — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in solving a burglary last week.

A burglary occurred sometime during the overnight hours between April 15 and 16 at the Jefferson County Precinct 3 Barn, located in the 5700 block of Jade Avenue in Port Arthur.

Two conex buildings and a bay were burglarized.

The below listed items were stolen:

An 18’ black Perkins Lowboy with a ramp held up by Gorilla Lifts. It also has a rectangle cage on the front of the trailer

Two red Ferris brand IS3200 61 inch zero turn mowers

Six Waguyama brand weed eaters

Two red Yamaha Weedeaters

Three red Waguyama pole saws

Two yellow Stihl Chainsaws

Three Orange Stihl large backpack style blowers

If you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), 833tips.com or download the P3 app. You will not be asked your name and could be eligible for a cash reward.