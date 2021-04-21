Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Precinct 3 Barn in Port Acres
PORT ACRES — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in solving a burglary last week.
A burglary occurred sometime during the overnight hours between April 15 and 16 at the Jefferson County Precinct 3 Barn, located in the 5700 block of Jade Avenue in Port Arthur.
Two conex buildings and a bay were burglarized.
The below listed items were stolen:
- An 18’ black Perkins Lowboy with a ramp held up by Gorilla Lifts. It also has a rectangle cage on the front of the trailer
- Two red Ferris brand IS3200 61 inch zero turn mowers
- Six Waguyama brand weed eaters
- Two red Yamaha Weedeaters
- Three red Waguyama pole saws
- Two yellow Stihl Chainsaws
- Three Orange Stihl large backpack style blowers
If you have information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), 833tips.com or download the P3 app. You will not be asked your name and could be eligible for a cash reward.
