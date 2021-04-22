April 22, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 14-20

By Monique Batson

Published 12:22 am Thursday, April 22, 2021

Groves Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 14 to April 20:

April 14

  • Juan Hernandez-Mejia, 48, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated in the 2700 block of Main Avenue.
  • Dominique Matthews, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Landon Green, 29, was arrested for warrants, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Christopher Aguilar, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6000 block of West Washington.
  • Travon Hull, 20, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawfully Carrying a weapon by a felon in the 3100 block of Charles Avenue.
  • Katie Brammer, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6200 block of Jefferson Boulevard.
  • Two assaults were reported in the 5400 block of Twin City Highway.

An Information report was completed in the 3200 block of East Drive.

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Kent Avenue.

April 15

  • Percy Joseph, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main Avenue.
  • An Assault was reported in the 5900 block of Monroe Boulevard.

April 16

  • Brandon Wallace, 23, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5500 block of West Washington.

April 17

  • Diego Hortigosa, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Gerald Taylor, 65, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Main Avenue.
  • Dylan Miller, 21, was arrested for assault in the 3100 block of East Parkway.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2900 block of Azalea Avenue.

April 18

  • David Tran, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication in the 5000 block of South 32nd Street.
  • Brandon Hoffpauir, 31, was arrested for public intoxication in the 6100 block of 39th Street.
  • Melissa Temple, 45, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Lawndale Avenue.
  • Andrea Petry, 24, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Davisha Whitmore, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6200 block of Warren Street.

April 19

  • No reports.

April 20

  • Gabriel Briseno, 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Clifford Bruno Jr., 34, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon in the 6000 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Harassment was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 3800 block of Kinard Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway Drive.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5200 block of Main Avenue.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 3900 block of Lincoln Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Dryden Road.
