Rose Mary Breaux, 93, of Port Neches, Texas passed away April 20, 2021.

She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 15, 1928 to the late Felix Joseph Badeaux and Nora Marie Landry Badeaux.

Rose was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches, also a member of the St. Elizabeth Church Choir, the Bereavement Committee, and the Friends of the KC’s.

She was a member of the Les Chantuers Acadiens du Texas (Cajun Choir).

Those left to cherish Rose’s memory are her daughters, Deborah Ann Jones of Winnie and Marla Catherine Breaux of Port Neches; her granddaughter, Kristie Dianne Jones of Winnie; and her fur baby, Brandi Rose.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Royce Joseph Breaux; and her son-in-law Aubrey Jones Jr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland from 5:00 p.m. to 8 :00 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 5:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with a burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

The services will be live streamed at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church YouTube page.