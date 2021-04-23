Port Arthur trio indicted on charges of gang activity

Three Port Arthur men were indicted this week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with a series of local crimes.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Luis Roberto Alonzo, 23; Elijah Rodriguez, 19; and Misrain Gonzalez, 23; on the charges stemming from a March 29 incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a Port Neches police officer was patrolling in the area of Block Street/Port Neches Avenue when he reportedly saw a white Ford Explorer on the roadway.

Officers had previously been dispatched to the 1700 block of Green Oaks Drive in reference to a vehicle matching the description leaving the area after a person heard car alarms activated.

The document stated the license plates were expired and the officer made a traffic stop at Nederland Avenue and First Street.

The driver was identified as Alonzo, who police say is a member of the “12 24” gang and reportedly a known vehicle burglar.

Rodriguez and Gonzalez, who were also in the vehicle, are believed to be members of the same gang, according to the document.

Police reportedly found more than one firearm, drug paraphernalia and identifying information belonging to individuals from Green Oaks Drive.

Throughout the day police received more reports of burglaries, including an expensive purse, a jumper box and firearms all of which police said were found in the vehicle.

Alonzo has since bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

As of Thursday afternoon, Rodriguez was in custody for bonds totaling $5,170 while Gonzalez remained in custody for bonds totaling $72,000.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said photos of Rodriguez and Gonzalez were not available since they were not arrested at the time of the offense.