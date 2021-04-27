Port Arthur alter server begins path toward becoming a priest

Kerry Nichols, senior at Msgr. Kelly Catholic High School in Beaumont, signed a letter of intent April 26 to enroll at St. Joseph Seminary College in Louisiana.

Bishop David L. Toups announced the signing at Kelly High following Mass.

Nichols will be entering St. Joseph in the fall to begin studies toward becoming a priest for the Diocese of Beaumont.

With Nichols and an additional young man entering the seminary, in the fall the Diocese of Beaumont will have eight studying for the priesthood.

Nichols lives in Mauriceville, and St. James in Port Arthur is his home parish, where he ministers as an altar server.

His brother and sister joined him at his signing.

— Courtesy of the Diocese of Beaumont