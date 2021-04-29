JK Subaru’s Share the Love event benefits Meals on Wheels

NEDERLAND — The folks at JK Chevrolet Subaru at the Airport showed they are more than a car company with the Share the Love event.

The dealership’s vice president Daylyn Turner and associates presented Nutrition & Services for Seniors with a check for $5,518 and the South East Texas Food Bank with a check for $2,018 during a celebration Tuesday.

Turner has been part of the event for the past 10 years.

From Nov 3 to Jan. 3, a portion of sales and services are collected for the hometown charities.

“It feels great to be able to make a difference. Subaru’s slogan is ‘we’re more than a car company,’” Turner said, adding the donation is a small token.

Janci Kimball, Nutrition & Services for Seniors CEO, said Meals on Wheels, which is part of Nutrition & Services, are the eyes that keep a personal connection with the clients served through the support of Subaru.

Sometimes, she said, the drivers and volunteers are the only ones who see the client and their only connection with others. Should one of the clients fall, they know the Calvary, in the form of a driver or volunteer, will be there Monday through Friday.

Kimball said while the clients may be home, they are not alone knowing that Subaru cares.