Election Results: Port Arthur ISD, Port Commissioner, and Park Proposition
Port Arthur ISD board of trustees
There are three, 3-year seats and the unexpired 1-year term left vacated by the Rev. Donald R. Frank Sr., who left the school board and earned a seat on the Port Arthur City Council.
Full terms (winners in bold):
Brandon Bartie (i): 23.21%
Deborah Ambroise: 18.84%
Lloyd Marie Johnson: 11.45%
Newcomers vying for the full term seats:
Taylor Getwood: 19.08%
Yadira Cardenas: 9.92%
Kimberly Wycoff: 17.51%
Seeking the 1-year term
Dianne Brown: 77.11%
Joe Escobedo: 22.89%
Port of Port Arthur Commissioners
Three incumbents and three newcomers filed for the three vacant seats on the board.
John A. Comeaux (i): 29.11%
Linda Turner Spears (i): 25.12%
Norris J. Simon: 14.93%
Gerald Hatch Sr.: 7,90%
Mary Wycoff: 17.19%
Charles A. Joseph: 5.75%
City of Port Arthur Voters in Port Arthur will also see a proposition regarding the use of the “City of Port Arthur Type A Economic Development Corporation sales and use tax funds to be used for enhancements at Adams Park, Rose Hill Park and the Recreation and Senior Citizens Center.”
Yes: 77.80%
No: 22.20%
