Former Memorial standout Kary Vincent Jr. lands with NFL team

Memorial and LSU graduate Kary Vincent Jr. was drafted by the Denver Broncos Saturday.

Vincent was the ninth selection in the seventh round.

Vincent Jr. played defensive back in for the LSU Tigers, but decided to forgo his senior season due to COVID concerns and prepare for the NFL draft.

He was part of the LSU’s national championship team in 2019.

Former Memorial football coach Kenny Harrison, who coached Vincent Jr. in high school, said he expects his former star to thrive in the NFL.

“I think he is going to fit right in,” Harrison said.

“He is a tremendous athlete. Of course, the speed speaks for itself. Not only that, his IQ on and off the field is off the charts. He is going to fit right in in the NFL. He is highly intelligent. The game is slow for him. He is going to do a tremendous job.”