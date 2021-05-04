National Weather Service updates threat of severe storms for Southeast Texas
The timing of the strong to severe storms has been adjusted today, delaying impact by a few hours, according to the National Weather Service.
Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said a line of showers and thunderstorms, some strong to severe, will move across east Texas late Tuesday morning and central Louisiana Tuesday afternoon.
The I-10 corridor or Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana and south central Louisiana will see less coverage of thunderstorms, and a smaller threat for severe storms.
You Might Like
BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial students building better future in construction tech class
On a recent warm, springtime day the roll-up door to the construction technology class at Memorial High School’s Career And... read more