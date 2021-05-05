Community Needs survey deadline is Friday

The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission (SETRPC) is conducting a study of community needs and resources across Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties with a deadline set for Friday.

The goal is to identify crucial service needs in areas such as employment, education, housing, healthcare, childcare, transportation and more.

Participation in the survey is critical, so organizers can accurately assess and ultimately address basic needs of residents in the tri-county area.

If you are a resident of Orange, Jefferson or Hardin Counties and want to comment on social services, complete the survey at: surveymonkey.com/r/CNAforResidents.

If you are part of an organization, complete the survey at: surveymonkey.com/r/CNAforOrganizations.

For more information, call Bonnie Brooks with the South East Texas Regional Planning Commission Community Services at 409-924-3381, ext. 6278.