Mr. Levy John Thomas of Port Arthur, Texas passed on April 28, 2021.

Mr. Thomas was native of Port Arthur, Texas all of his life.

Levy was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School class of 1969.

He went on to work and later retired from Chevron/ Gulf Oil Refinery.

Levy Thomas is survived by his daughter Kimberly Thomas of Carrollton, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elner Virginia & Levy Thomas, his brother Eddie Thomas.

He leaves behind a host of family and friends to tressure his memory.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 am on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 8 am until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.