When, where to get free rides for event to help those in need

Free transportation from various churches in Port Arthur will be available Friday, May 14 to the Southeast Texas Stand Down event, aimed at helping veterans, people experiencing homelessness and those in need.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., more than 60 vendors will be at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive, providing services on everything from food and housing assistance to medical screenings.

Port Arthur Transit will be picking patrons up at the following times and churches:

Eastern Star, 548 15th Street, 7:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Calvary, 248 18th Street, 8 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Sinai, 501 W. Thomas Blvd., 8:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Joseph, 4600 Proctor, 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Christian Faith, 1919 Jefferson Drive, 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

