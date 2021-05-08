Aggravated assaults, drug charges lowlight Jefferson County indictments

Aggravated assaults, drug possession charges and felony driving while intoxicated cases topped this week’s list of crimes that local individuals were indicted for by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Ahmorae Ryjanea Lata Acrond, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Feb. 1.

Henry Aguilera Murillo, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 10.

Lawrence Thomas Augustine, 55, of Port Arthur was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred March 18.

Michael P. Armstrong, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred March 16.

D’Andre Joe Boutte, 20, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred March 24.

Kerry Dwayne Broussard, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 15.

Jeremiah Carson Butts, 21, of Houston was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.

Orireanna Grace Coleman, 29, of Beaumont as indicted for accident involving injury/death for an incident that occurred Aug. 7.

Wesley Colton Dever, 24, of Woodville was indicted for fraudulent use of identifying information for an incident that occurred Feb. 1.

Richard David Dilworth, 36, of Nederland was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred April 14.

Winston Doucet, 36, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred March 1.

Jerrian Jamil Elam Jr., 16, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Jan. 18.

Joel Ivan Espinoza, 24, of Brownsville was indicted for smuggling of person: under 18 years of age for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Joel Ivan Espinoza, 24, of Brownsville was indicted for smuggling of persons for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Sade Elise Gallow, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred April 15, 2019.

Nina Renee Huckabay, 44, of China, Texas was indicted for felony theft, aggregation amounts, for incidents that occurred from on or about Feb. 11, 2020 to on or about March 18, 2021.

Tyvonnieyo Trayvon Harrison, 18, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred Feb. 20.

Ramona Higginbotham, 63, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a public servant for an incident that occurred Jan. 20.

Christopher Joel Howard, 46, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Feb. 20.

Dennis Darvin Landry, 66, of Nederland was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Oct. 2.

Leon Cade Langley, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Dec. 6, 2019.

Leon Cade Langley, 37, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred July 31.

Kirk Allen Gillespie, 56, of Groves was indicted for invasive visual recording for an incident that occurred Feb. 15, 2018.

Kirk Allen Gillespie, 56, of Groves was indicted for invasive visual recording for an incident that occurred March 5, 2018.

Hayden Alexander Murphy, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 20.

Jacob Wayne Murphy, 23, transient, was indicted for robbery for an incident that occurred April 1.

Connie Latricia Nash, also known as Connie Lisa Marie and Connie Latricia Coleman, 41, transient, was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred April 3.

Phung Nguyen, 43, of Groves was indicted for aggravated robbery for an incident that occurred Feb. 24.

Eugene Marvin Odom, also known as Johnny Odom, 54, of Beaumont was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred Feb. 3.

Jose Carmen Padron-Trejo, 38, of Beaumont for indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Aug.26.

Domqnique Dewayne Palmer, also known as Dominique Dewayne Palmer, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Jan. 10, 2020.

Melvin Ray Palmer, also known as Domquinque Palmer, 28, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Jan. 10.

Thomas Gypsy Pinckley, 25, of Houston was indicted for felony theft of a firearm for an incident that occurred July 30.

Chance Tone Powell, 42, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Jan. 29.

Reece Richards, 30, of Lumberton was indicted for burglary of a vehicle with prior burglary of vehicle convictions for an incident that occurred Nov. 28.

James Royal III, also known as Cool, 48, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Nov. 28.

James Royal III, also known as Cool, 48, transient of Beaumont, was indicted for harassment of a public servant: correction or detention facility for an incident that occurred Jan. 3.

Frank Duron Ruiz Jr., 49, of Spring was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Oct. 19.

Michael Ray Simmons, 38, of Beaumont was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred March 28.

Luis A. Sinaloa, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for retaliation for an incident that occurred March 21.

Luis A. Sinaloa, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred March 20.

James Arthur Sisk III, 68, of Lumberton was indicted for unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material for an incident that occurred April 10.

Bobby Dewayne Smith, 41, of Richton, Mississippi was indicted for attempted escape for an incident that occurred April 9.

Bobby Dewayne Smith, 41, of Richton, Mississippi was indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred April 8.

Shawn Ray Wallace, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred March 29.

Alek Joel Stelly, 31, of Nederland was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Dec. 12.

Kamron Tiria Fennell, 23, of Port Arthur was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred May 19.

Kole Anthony Williams, 26, of Kountze was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred March 13.

William Russell York, 35, of Beaumont was indicted for assault-family violence/choking for an incident that occurred Jan. 6.

Cassie Deann McKee, also known as Cassie Shetley McKee, 50, of Port Arthur was indicted for injury to an elderly individual for an incident that occurred April 5.

Jordan Michael Reynolds, 33, of Port Arthur was indicted for intoxication assault for an incident that occurred Aug. 15.

Robby G. Jones, 39, of Vidor was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred April 6.

Jose Francisco Ortiz-Rocha, 23, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred April 4.

Trevor Gunn, 26, of Nederland was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Feb. 20.

Royce Edward Bennett, 27, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, heroin, for an incident that occurred March 8.

Karen Betell, 41, of Lumberton was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Oct. 17, 2019.

Christina Rochelle Bourque, 45, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 28.

Michael Allen Cooley, 61, of Slagle, Louisiana was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 2.

Corbin Coy, 25, of Groves was indicted for possession of marijuana for an incident that occurred June 11, 2019.

Tony Paul Thomas, 39, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred March 27.

Leon Anthony Lewis, 30, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 14.

Kedric Charles Neveaux, 25, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Jan. 7.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.