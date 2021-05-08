Nederland ISD providing summer breakfast, lunch for kids

NEDERLAND – This summer, Nederland ISD will connect children 18 years old and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old with healthy, no cost summer meals.

The Summer Food Service Program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.

Meals will be served at the following schools:

Breakfast and lunch: Nederland High, Central Middle and Hillcrest Elementary

Breakfast only: Summer Rec/Open Gym Sites at Helena Park Elementary, Highland Park Elementary and Langham Elementary

Serving times posted at nederlandisd.org .

Nederland ISD is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals across Texas. Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator;

Visit org for an interactive site locator map;

for an interactive site locator map; Text FOODTX or COMIDA to 877-877

Organizations partner with TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.

Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies, and other tax-exempt organizations.

For more information, call 409-724-2391 ext. 1226.