Police identify man shot, killed Friday night as a Port Arthur resident

Port Arthur Police identified the man shot and killed Friday night.

According to authorities, the victim was 30-year-old Terrel Delaney Willis of Port Arthur.

Sgt. Jonathan Green said the PAPD inadvertently left out Willis’ last name when identifying him earlier Saturday evening.

A series of gunshots reported Friday night led to the ongoing weekend investigation.

Green said PAPD dispatch received a 9-1-1 call of several shots fired at 9:19 p.m. Friday. The violence took place in 700 block of West Procter Street.

Responding officers quickly located Willis deceased at the location. Green said the victim sustained a gunshot wound.

His exact location of discovery has not ben released

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett has requested an autopsy.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.