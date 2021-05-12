Looking for a job in booming LNG growth? Try new Golden Pass website.

Golden Pass LNG, along with representatives of construction partner CCZJV, on Wednesday announced a new website aimed at information, training and providing Southeast Texans with industrial jobs.

The Southeast Texas Workforce Guide includes links for finding high school equivalency certification, including cost and locations, as well as tutoring options for the test; how to enroll in job readiness and computer training; information for craft and skilled job training; and a guide to acquiring National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) certification locally.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Lisa Bliss, technical manager at Golden Pass LNG. “From the start we’ve been committed to making sure that the local community has access and is competitive for those jobs that we have on the site. “

According to information from the company, CCZJV — which is made up of Chiyoda Corporation, McDermott International and Zachary Group — will be hiring thousands of construction workers for facility development and new employees in operations.

“We’re actively growing our existing team with over 200 new direct jobs at Sabine Pass and Houston, plus around 7,000 construction jobs that will be at the peak of our project,” said Tom Marcotte, director of human resources and training at Golden Pass LNG.

The new website is SETXWorkforceGuide.com.

The website provides education, resource requirements and other information on carpentry, electrical services, equipment operation, instrumentation, insulation, labor, concrete finishing, mechanical services, millwright, painting, pipefitting, reinforced ironwork, rigging, scaffold building, structural steel ironwork, surveying, transportation, warehousing, and welding; as well as for operators and maintenance technicians.

Some entry-level construction jobs do not require previous experience.

“Over the course of the next few years, we will employ thousands of workers considering both skills and character; seeking performance-oriented employees who value teamwork, safety, quality and making a difference,” said Tammy Mallaise, senior vice president of people and culture for Zachary Group.

The site, she added, will allow users to navigate career options, develop skills and ultimately apply for jobs.

“We care about our employees and we care about the community,” Mallaise said.

Q1 Report

In the company’s 2021 quarter one report, Golden Pass LNG said it has spent more than $21 million with 110 local businesses since the project began, has hired 62 direct employees, has 564 construction workers on site, has spent more than $65 million in payroll, has given $75,000 to help develop an artificial reef near Sabine Pass and donated $75,000 to the Sabine Pass Post Office for rebuilding.