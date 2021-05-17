Weather closes Lamar State, Bob Hope School campuses

Due to localized flooding, Lamar State College Port Arthur closed its campus at 1 p.m. Monday.

Many of the roads surrounding the campus are flooded. Those who are currently on campus should follow the directions below to safely make it to U.S. 69 and the Mid County area:

Follow Procter Street west to Houston Ave., turn right.

Take Houston Ave. north to Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street, turn left.

Follow Ransom Howard Street to Hwy. 82, turn right.

Follow Hwy. 82 to Hwy. 73, head east on 73.

Hwy. 73 will take you to U.S. 69 where you can head north to Mid County and Beaumont.

Due to bad weather in Port Arthur and beyond, Bob Hope High School began dismissing at noon Monday.

School officials asked families to “please make arrangements to pick up your student.”

A spokesperson for the school told Port Arthur Newsmedia that all Bob Hope School campuses have shut down at noon due to severe weather and flooding.