Billy Joe Moak Jr., 63, of Silsbee, TX, passed away unexpectedly, after a short hospital stay, on May 15, 2021 inBeaumont, TX.

He was born on June 30, 1957, in Beaumont to Mary Maxine Jennings Moak and Billy Joe Moak Sr.

Billy Joe grew up in Groves, TX, graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School, and studied welding at Lamar Institute of Technology.

He served in the U.S. Army in the late 1970s.

Billy Joe enjoyed being with Saundra, spending time with their dog, Liberty, reading, sports, and watching TV.

Billy Joe was a kind-spirited person, who was a friend to all and never meta stranger.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Saundra Lynn Trick Moak, of Silsbee, TX; sister Mary Grossman and herhusband Matthew Hagepanos, of Goose Creek, SC; brother Oliver Moak and his wife Mayra, of Port Arthur, TX; brotherCharles Moak, of Port Neches, TX; niece, Melissa Grossman of Miami Beach, FL; nephew, Michael Grossman and his wifeBridget of Hanahan, SC; niece, Charleen Moak of Port Neches, TX; and twin great nephews, Jacob and Elijah Grossman. He is preceded in death by his parents; father, Billy Joe Moak Sr., and mother, Mary Maxine Jennings Moak.

Arrangements by Broussard’s Mortuary in Silsbee.

The memorial service for family and friends will be announced at a later date and will be held at Faith Christian Center, 1360 Roosevelt Dr, Silsbee, TX 77656.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Christian Center Silsbee, the American Heart Association, or the American Diabetes Association.