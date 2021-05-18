Drive-by shooting rips through Port Arthur neighborhood on Tuesday

Overnight gunfire erupted in a Port Arthur neighborhood before daybreak Tuesday during a drive-by shooting that authorities said, fortunately, injured no one.

Port Arthur Police Sgt. Toby Hall said officers responded to the 3600 block of 41st Street at approximately 1:57 a.m. Tuesday following shooting reports.

Three vehicles and a house were struck, but nobody was injured, according to Hall.

Detectives with the Port Arthur Police Department are leading the investigation, Hall said.

An immediate description of the shooter or shooters is not available.