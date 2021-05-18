Jefferson County announces 4 locations for sandbag pickup

Jefferson County Government leaders are anticipating heavy rainfall today through Thursday, and they are making sandbags available to the community.

Sandbags are available at area Precincts (bring a shovel):

Pct. 1 – 20205 W. Highway 90 – China

Pct. 2 – 7759 Viterbo Road – Nederland & LaBelle Fire Dept. 12880 FM 365

Pct. 3 – Highway 124 – Hamshire

Pct. 4 – 7780 Boyt Road – Cheek

Residents are encouraged to be cautious when traveling.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” the county announced, with officials stressing two feet of water can displace virtually any passenger vehicle.

Jefferson County residents are urged to use the Self-Report Damages to Homes and Businesses via the iSTAT.

Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging all residents in the surrounding areas to self-report damages sustained to their homes and/or businesses as a result of the severe weather via the iSTAT website below.

The objective of this survey is to identify damages and support emergency management officials across the state gain an understanding of damages that have occurred during the recent severe weather event.

Within the survey you will have the opportunity to upload photos of your damages. Ensure photos are clear and depict disaster related damages.

This survey, available in English and Spanish, can be accessed by visiting: https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/.

Reporting damages to Emergency Management is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

Click here to read what the National Weather Service expects the rest of this week.

The City of Port Arthur on Tuesday said trash pick-up would be one day behind this week following heavy rainfall on Monday.

City officials also asked residents to ensure trashcans are in a safe place where they cannot be carried into the street by rainwater as they are blocking drains.