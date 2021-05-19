6-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Port Arthur had life-threatening injuries

Port Arthur Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of 17th Street in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday.

Det. Sadie Guedry said arriving officers observed a young child who sustained life-threatening injuries from being struck by a vehicle.

The 6-year-old girl was taken to a Houston hospital, “where she is listed in serious but stable condition,” Guedry said.

The investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle was not at fault at the time of the accident, according to police.

This collision is under review by the Advanced Accident Reconstruction Team of the Port Arthur Police Department.