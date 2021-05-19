Terrel Delaney Lavine Willis, 30, of Port Arthur, TX died Friday, May 7, 2021.

He was born in Port Arthur, TX on March 27, 1991 to Cecilia Lavine Willis and the late Kevin Willis.

Mourning his departure and yet cherishing his memories is his mother Cecilia Lavine Willis; Step-Father Toby Duncan; Grandparents: Bernadette Lavine, Lauretta Willis, Ora Lee Harmonson, and Elzis Toby Duncan; Siblings: Christopher Lavine Sr., Melanie Lavine, Kimberly Willis, Taynesha Willis, Shaundale (James) Holden, Jerome Eglin, Toby Eglin, and Joshua Rogers; Nieces: Amoni Tippins and Micheala Lavine; Nephews: Amir Tippins, Christopher Lavine Jr., Andrew Lavine, Curtis Lavine, and Tyson Lavine; Godson: Juwon Dancy Jr., and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 22 at Rock Island Baptist Church.

Viewing will be from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. followed by funeral service at 10 a.m.