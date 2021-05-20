3 killed in head-on Thursday crash in Port Arthur

On Thursday at approximately 7:36 p.m., officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to the 2600 Block of Texas 82 in reference to a major motor vehicle crash.

As officers arrived on scene, they located the victim’s vehicle and found three subjects deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge truck was traveling north on Texas 82 and crossed over into southbound traffic, striking a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge truck was taken to a local hospital for injuries, and a blood search warrant was issued to determine if he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The names of the people involved in the fatal crash are being withheld at this time pending death notifications to their family.

The crash is under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the Criminal Investigations Division.