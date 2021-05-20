May 20, 2021

Nederland’s Megan Do (Chris Moore/The News)

Nederland’s Megan Do to play in state championship

By PA News

Published 5:03 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

Nederland’s Megan Do will play in the UIL 5A girls state tennis championship Friday morning.

Do defeated Reika Nagai from Frisco Centennial 6-1, 6-4 in semifinals action Thursday afternoon.

The championship match will be played at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

