National Hurricane Center: Possible tropical depression/storm to make landfall Friday night

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chances for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico to a medium 40 percent, officials announced Friday morning.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said a low level circulation has now formed.

“It will make landfall Friday night along the upper Texas or southwest Louisiana coast, possibly as a depression or a storm,” Erickson said. “The main impacts for our region continues to be the heavy rain and flash flooding, as well as minor coastal flooding during high tides.