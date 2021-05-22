Bob Hope Athletes of the Year
Bob Hope High School announced its 2021 Female and Male Athletes of the Year.
The school named Jennifer Lopez, junior, as the Female Athlete of the Year. She played volleyball, basketball and softball.
Joseph Ortiz, senior, was named the 2021 Bob Hope High School Male Athlete of the Year. He played basketball.
Both athletes attended the TCAL All-Star event in San Antonio earlier this month.
