National Hurricane Center updates Gulf of Mexico storm concern
The National Hurricane Center announced at 8:30 a.m. Saturday it is no longer expecting tropical development in the Gulf.
The system has moved inland over Texas.
“We are still expecting some showers and thunderstorms today in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, but the coverage will be scattered in nature,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.
