PHOTO — See which homes Port Arthur will soon demolish

The above residence located at 2130 5th Street is one of several properties submitted to the county this week for demolition.

Other addresses listed by the City of Port Arthur include 1128 15th Street, 1517 Stillwell Street, 1627 17th Street, 1649 Gulfway Drive, 1724 E. 8th Street, 2412 Glenwood Drive and 2611 11st Street.

Photos included with demolition waivers show most of the structures are heavily damaged.