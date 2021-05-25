Richard Allen Page, 67, of Groves, Texas passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Beaumont Healthcare Center.

He was born February 14, 1954 to Gayle Andrew Page and Theda Mae Page.

Richard served his country in the United States Navy.

He was a lifelong area resident and was employed as a Tank Cleaner Technician with Hydrochem.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Stacia Gordon of Dallas, TX and Ashley Page of Dallas, TX, sons, Jeremy Page and wife Amanda of Buna, TX and Jason Page and wife Cindy of Omaha, NE, sister, Cathy Mobley of Port Neches, TX, brothers, Tim Page and wife Melissa of Port Neches, TX and Steve Page and wife Cheryl of Katy, TX.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, michaeljfox.org., P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or 800-708-7644.