Nederland breaks out 2021 football schedule: “It is a great test for kids prior to district”

Last year, the pandemic forced the Bulldogs to completely revamp their non-district schedule. This year, the Bulldogs get a do over with the 2020 opponents.

The Bulldogs open the non-district season against West Orange-Stark at home Aug. 27.

Nederland plays in the Mid-County Madness game against rival Port Neches-Groves Sept. 24 to start District 21-5A Division II play. The Bulldogs wrap up their regular season Nov. 5 at home against Crosby, who played in the 5A State Championship game last season.

“I guess it is like putting it out for the first time, because we didn’t get to play that schedule last year like we thought we would,” Nederland head coach Monte Barrow said. “It is always good playing teams around here with our district the way it is now and having to travel so much. West Orange and Silsbee are good football teams. Their programs speak for themselves. It is a great test for kids prior to district.”

Last year, the Bulldogs lost the district opener to PNG and went undefeated the rest of the regular season. The Bulldogs made it to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

“There is not much you have to say to the kids,” Barrow said in reference to opening district play against PNG. “When it is Port Neches, all the stakes are through the roof as it is. You never want to start off 0-1 in district, but good things can happen. We have that to pull from last year.”

Nederland 2021 Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 13 Hamshire-Fannett TBA

Aug. 19 Memorial TBA

Aug. 27 West Orange-Stark 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 Houston Austin 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 Silsbee 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 BYE

Sept. 24 *PNG 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 *Santa Fe 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 *Texas City 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 *Dayton 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 *Barbers Hill 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 *Kingwood Park 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 *Crosby 7:30 p.m.

Home games are bold.

* notes district games