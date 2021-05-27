Barbara Gail “BG” Joseph peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Barbara Gail, affectionately known as “BG” by family and friends, was born on August 27, 1957 in Crowley, Louisiana to her loving parents Mary Lena Joseph and Herman Davis, who both proceeded her in death.

She was also proceeded in death by two loving sisters, Celledore Jones and Mary Bernard, and two loving brothers, Anthony Minix and Amos Joseph.

BG accepted Christ at a young age and attended New St. John in Port Arthur, TX. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1976 and became a licensed cosmetologist.

She retired after 25 years of dedication at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves, Texas.

Barbara absolutely loved spending time with family and loving on her grandchildren.

She enjoyed bingo regularly and always brought her big smile everywhere she went. She was known for having a big, caring heart.

BG was an amazing mother of three children. Janel & Janella Joseph and Charles Joseph (Tammie Joseph, daughter-in-law).

She leaves to cherish her memories 10 grandchildren: Ra’Zhanel Johnson, Ja’Qualon Davis, Tania Prados, Cortney Prados, Charles Joseph Jr., Javen Valmore, Caeden Joseph, Calencia Joseph, Jacob Wells, and Lennox Joseph; five great grandchildren: Rilyn Smith, Bentley Richard, Ethan Davis, and Paris & Paige Davis; six sisters: Lena Minix Sanders, Jackqulyn Fitzgerald, Theresa Joseph, Brenda Joseph Jackson, Evetta Davis, Lettie M. Davis Wilridge; three brothers: Martin Chaisson, Michael Minix Sr., and Kenneth Joseph, one aunt Anna Belle Victor and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 29th 2021, Empowerment Church, 3600 Memorial Blvd. Port Arthur, TX with viewing from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.