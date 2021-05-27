GALLERY — Nederland High sends off seniors at graduation
BEAUMONT — Nederland High School graduated 326 seniors at Ford Arena Thursday evening in Beaumont
Valedictorian Fayza Noorddin Dholasania and Salutatorian Adeel Azim Sumar spoke in front of their fellow 2021 classmates.
Thursday’s graduation followed a car and truck parade honoring the Class of 2021 Wednesday evening along Boston Avenue.
