May 27, 2021

GALLERY — Nederland High sends off seniors at graduation

By Chris Moore

Published 7:20 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

BEAUMONT — Nederland High School graduated 326 seniors at Ford Arena Thursday evening in Beaumont

Valedictorian Fayza Noorddin Dholasania and Salutatorian Adeel Azim Sumar spoke in front of their fellow 2021 classmates.

Thursday’s graduation followed a car and truck parade honoring the Class of 2021 Wednesday evening along Boston Avenue.

Nederland High School salutatorian Adeel Sumar, left, and valedictorian Fayza Dholasania. (Mary Meaux/The News)

