GALLERY — Memorial celebrates Class of 2021 graduation

Memorial High School stadium was the site of the class of 2021 commencement ceremony where 400 students earned their diplomas Friday evening.

The ceremony featured recognition of Wilson Early College graduates as well as Memorial High School graduates.

Port Arthur Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie addressed the crowd of students seated on the field by recalling how, during their junior year, everything changed due to the pandemic.

Students had to quickly pivot their way of learning, and they did. Because of this, they are stronger individuals with a sense of overcoming adversity.

This year’s valedictorian and salutatorian are Nam Luu and Mia Wells.