Port Arthur police ID victim of fatal shooting
Port Arthur police have identified a man who was fatally shot Thursday night at a local apartment complex.
Steve Allen Summerville, 32, was found at approximately 8:44 p.m. after officers received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting at Avery Trace Apartments on FM 365.
Summerville was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the case.
