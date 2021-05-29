Memorial’s Phung Huynh earns sorority scholarship

Memorial High School graduate Phung Huynh’s college experience received a boost recently from a local sorority.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Epsilon Theta Omega Chapter, recently announced Huynh as its scholarship recipient for the 2021 graduating class.

Phung Huynh received the Epsilon Theta Omega Chapter Community Scholarship.

Sorority leaders say Huynh demonstrated achievement in academics, leadership and involvement in school and community activities.

She will be attending The University of Texas.