Memorial’s Phung Huynh earns sorority scholarship
Memorial High School graduate Phung Huynh’s college experience received a boost recently from a local sorority.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Epsilon Theta Omega Chapter, recently announced Huynh as its scholarship recipient for the 2021 graduating class.
Phung Huynh received the Epsilon Theta Omega Chapter Community Scholarship.
Sorority leaders say Huynh demonstrated achievement in academics, leadership and involvement in school and community activities.
She will be attending The University of Texas.
You Might Like
Intoxication manslaughter case that left 3 local residents dead sent to D.A.’s office
Port Arthur Police have submitted a case with three charges of intoxication manslaughter to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office... read more