Port Arthur Health Department Pfizer clinic open today
The City of Port Arthur Health Department Pfizer clinic will be open today (May 29).
The clinic is open until 1 p.m. at the TAMS Building, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.
You do not need to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.
You Might Like
Police seek Avery Trace killing clues; Mayor: “Folks don’t have respect for human life”
The city saw its second homicide in less than three weeks at an apartment complex that has had its share... read more