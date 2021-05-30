Discoloration to Nederland’s treated water supply noted

NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland has received calls regarding discoloration to the City’s treated water supply.

A public notice about the discoloration was sent out by the city at 11 p.m. Saturday.

This is not a water quality issue, city officials stress.

“The slight discoloration is due to upstream runoff sediments in the raw water supply following the recent heavy rain events,” a city statement read. “The discoloration should pass in a few days. The City’s treated water supply is constantly tested.”

The water is safe to drink, according to the city.

Those with questions, can contact the City Manager’s Office at (409) 723-1503.