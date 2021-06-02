Titans coaches, players begin 1st summer steps to fall gridiron glory

The route to the 2021 playoffs started Tuesday for the Memorial High School football program as the Titans began their summer football program.

Head Coach Brian Morgan said the beginning of camp allows players to start conditioning.

“Things were so screwed up last year with COVID,” he said. “We didn’t get the younger guys in because we wanted to keep the numbers down, and people were still cautious, so we didn’t have a lot of kids. This gives us a chance to really focus on the young guys, especially since we have a veteran varsity team. Those guys come out and work. We wouldn’t be in shape to come in and play right now, but I feel good about playing a game right now. We had a really good spring.”

Memorial had their first undefeated season in school history last fall, but fell short in the opening round playoff matchup against Fort Bend Hightower.

Morgan said the upperclassmen know what is expected and hopes their leadership will shine onto the younger athletes.

“We are trying to get the younger guys used to being in the weight room with the older guys,” Morgan said. “Like I told our coaches, I am more focused on the eighth and ninth grade group right now more than the older guys. They will come do their own thing. Hopefully, the way they do things translates to the younger guys without having to really coach them.”

Players broke into position groups Tuesday and worked on drills with coaches.

Senior players helped lead the drills and gave tips to the younger Titans.

Morgan said having players like senior quarterback Jah’mar Sanders and corner Jaylon Guilbeau will help with younger players.

“It is good to have the mix,” he said. “(Sanders and Guilbeau) were immature at one point. When I got them in the ninth grade, we knew they would be good players, but they aren’t where they are now, mentally and physically. Hopefully they can see how these guys practice.”

Morgan said it is fun to watch some of the younger players grow.

“Some guys reach their physical peak early and you will have some late bloomers that surprise you,” he said.

Memorial defensive end Christian Thomas said he was happy to be back on the field.

“It feels good to be out here with the younger guys,” Thomas said. “I feel like we are going to have a good season, and that starts with the summer workouts.”