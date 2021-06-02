Nederland flushing water system in battle against discolored water

NEDERLAND — Nederland crews are beginning to flush the water system Wednesday to bleed out some of the discolored water.

Due to the modified treatment, the City of Nederland announced that some residents and businesses would notice a slight chlorine odor.

The water remains safe to drink, a city statement read Wednesday morning.

The City’s treated water supply has exhibited discoloration for several days because of what administrators said is upstream runoff sediments in the raw water supply following recent heavy rain.

The water treatment plant modified the treatment process to tackle the discoloration.

The treated water going into the system does not contain discoloration. Due to the size of the water system, it will take a few days for the improvements to be evident throughout the entire system.

The City’s treated water supply is constantly tested.

Those with questions can call the city manager’s office at 409-723-1503.