Edwardo Hernandez, 73, of Port Arthur passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Houston.

He was born on July 18, 1947 in Port Arthur, Texas to his parents, Charles Hernandez and Aurora Lopez Hernandez.

Edwardo was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur.

He retired from Marine Fueling Company as a Tugboat Captain after 42 years of service. Edwardo was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Carmen Drogaris, Angelina Calvert and her husband, James, Charles Hernandez, Arthur “Tootie” Hernandez, Amos Hernandez; his daughter, Christina Keele.

Edwardo is survived by his loving wife, Susie Hernandez of Port Arthur; his daughters, Ramona Taylor and her husband, Joe of Branson, Missouri and Stephanie Sanchez of Port Arthur; his sons, Richard Hernandez and his wife, Veronica of Port Arthur and Dean Hernandez and his wife, Debra of San Diego, California; his grandchildren, Ashley Hernandez, Karissa Dykes, Alicia Hernandez, Nicholas Hernandez, Jared Hernandez, Jason Taylor, Andrew Taylor, Emily Smith, Loretta Keele, Casandra Keele, Christian Sanchez, Ciara Sanchez, Dylan Martinez, Jayzmine Marcantel, Mikaila Marcentel and Erick Brower.

He is also survived by his sister, Josephine Pena and her husband, Joe of Houston; his brother, Manuel Hernandez and his wife, Sue of Bridge City; his sister-in-law, Caboose Hernandez of Port Arthur, his brother-in-law, George Drogaris of Houston along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Edwardo’s life will at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson with Rev. David Edwards officiating.

Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Directors in Groves.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in. all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear face masks or facial coverings and practice social distancing.