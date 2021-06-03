PHOTO GALLERY — Motiva Enterprises awards scholarships to dozens of local students
Numerous Port Arthur and Mid County students benefited recently as Motiva Enterprises awarded scholarship funds totaling $195,000 to 36 high school graduates from Southeast Texas.
Recipients of the Motiva Excellence in Education Scholarship receive funds to aid in their pursuit of a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) or business-related undergraduate, associates, or vocational degree.
“Each year, I grow more impressed with our scholarship recipients who exhibit passion, purpose and dedication,” said Motiva President and CEO Brian Coffman. “I’ve no doubt that these students are destined for excellence and will make positive impacts in their communities and chosen professions.”
Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievements, extracurricular activities, community service and teacher recommendations.
To date, Motiva has awarded more than $2.5 million in higher education funds through its scholarship program.
Congratulations to the following 2021 Motiva Excellence in Education Scholarship recipients:
Demeria Anderson, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Lamar State College Port Arthur
Roysaeshia Anderson, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Texas A & M University
Samuel Baker, Tomball High School, Texas State University at San Marcos
Angelle Bautista, Nederland High School, The University of Texas at Austin
Blake Bost, Port Neches-Groves High School, Texas A & M University
Juan Cardenas, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Lamar Institute of Technology
Daniel Cibrian, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Lamar University
Jaylon Cotton, Tekoa Charter Schools- Port Arthur, Lamar State College Port Arthur
Jude Danks, Bridge City High School, Lamar University
Toby Davis, Hardin-Jefferson High School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Jordan Davis, Hardin-Jefferson High School, University of North Texas
Trace DeLaRosa, Nederland High School, University of Oklahoma Norman Campus
Mindy Duplechin, Nederland High School, Lamar Institute of Technology
Steve “Alex” Flores, Port Neches-Groves High School, Texas A & M University
Anthony Galvan, Bob Hope School – Port Arthur, Lamar University
Chloe Huff, Bridge City High School, Lamar University
Kaley Kenney, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Prairie View A & M University
Craig Labeaux, Tekoa Charter Schools- Port Arthur, Lamar Institute of Technology
Lindsey Le, Port Arthur Memorial High School, The University of Texas at Austin
Carson Lewis, Port Neches-Groves High School, Baylor University
Meagan Lewis, Manvel High School, The University of Texas at Austin
Langning Luo, Nederland High School, The University of Texas at Austin
Crystal Malone, Little Cyprus – Mauriceville, Lamar University
Laurel Marroquin, Nederland High School, Texas A & M University
Travis Mistry, Sabine Pass High School, Franciscan University of Steubenville
Kaitlin Newcost, Port Arthur Memorial High School, Prairie View A & M University
Tyler Nguyen, Port Arthur Memorial High School, University of Houston
Trang Nguyen, Port Arthur Memorial High School, The University of Texas at Austin
John Page, Port Neches-Groves High School, Lamar University
Dallin Penrod, Barbers Hill High School, Texas Tech University
Taylor Pham, Port Neches-Groves High School, Lamar University
Triniti Rideaux, Hardin- Jefferson High School, Saint Edward’s University
Kelsea Roberts, Beaumont United High School, Texas Southern University
Kai Segura, My Father’s Hand Christian Homeschool, Lamar State College PA
Emma Stark, William B. Travis High School, The University of Texas at Austin
Ella Stockton, Homeschooled, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
