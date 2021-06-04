Affidavit: Woman head-butted 79-year-old relative

A 50-year-old Port Arthur woman who reportedly hit and head-butted her 73-year-old relative was indicted this week.

Cassie Deann McKee is accused of the third degree felony that police said took place April 1.

According to the probable cause affidavit, McKee hit the elderly woman on the legs and stomach and head-butted her several times, injuring the other woman’s lip.

McKee was arrested May 3 and was listed as an inmate at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility as of Thursday afternoon. She has two counts of injury to an elderly person with bonds totaling $27,000.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.