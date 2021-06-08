4th man arrested this week following 2019 shooting death in Port Arthur

A 23-year-old man arrested this week is the latest person apprehended following an October 2019 shooting death in Port Arthur.

According to the Port Arthur Police Department, U.S. Marshals arrested Ardajour Jimmersom on Monday for murder in relation to the death of Deshandric Clayton.

Police said Jimmersom is the “fourth and final suspect to be arrested that was involved in this crime.”

A second and third suspect were arrested May 27 when Port Arthur Police announced detectives obtained two murder warrants for the killing of Clayton, 23, that occurred at Avery Trace Apartments.

The warrants were issued and served on Jacory Donyeal Reynolds, 22, and Kamron Tiria Fennell, 23.

Both men are Port Arthur residents, and Reynolds and Fennell were already incarcerated at the time the warrants were issued.

The bond on each warrant is $750,000.

Kylan Bazile, a 23-year-old Beaumont resident, was charged in February of 2020 for the same offense and is also currently incarcerated.

Clayton was shot down while in a breezeway at Avery Trace Apartments, 4020 FM 365 in Port Arthur. Witnesses told police that a maroon passenger car reportedly driven by Bazile and occupied by two other people passed by and started shooting at Clayton, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Clayton was struck, causing him to fall to the ground. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A suspect vehicle was located shortly after at Prince Hall Apartments. Police said the vehicle was registered to Bazile and further evidence showed him to be driving at the time of the shooting.