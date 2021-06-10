National Weather Service breaks down local forecast, tropical development focus

Dry and warm weather continues through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said a more seasonal pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms starts Sunday into next week.

Due to releases from the north, moderate flooding is expected on parts of the Sabine and Neches Rivers.

“In the tropics, no development is expected though Monday, but all eyes will be on the Bay of Campeche later next week to see if anything forms from the thunderstorms in the region,” Erickson said.