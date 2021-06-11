Hurricane Center announces 20% tropical development chance; Weather Service shares what’s known

On Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center announced it has placed a low 20 percent chance for tropical development in the Bay of Campeche.

A trough of low pressure is expected by Monday, and it could have slow development as it drifts north or northwest next week.

The National Weather Service said there is high uncertainty on any specifics this far in advance of any possible tropical development.

“We will provide daily updates through this weekend to keep you informed,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.