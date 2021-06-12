ON THE MENU — Try something new at Nicaraguan Caribbean Kitchen

Delvia Castrillo and her husband Denis Medina want people to try things outside of their normal routine.

Two years ago, the couple opened Nicaraguan Caribbean Kitchen at 1629 Woodworth Blvd.

“If someone comes in for the first time, we try to educate them,” Medina said. “I recommend something for someone who is in here the first time. When they try and like that, we will go from there. We have like eight or 10 drinks and we will give them a sample. I will bring them some pineapple and some rice. It sounds weird, but when I put it in a cup to taste, you will see it is the real thing.”

The couple says they recommend the carne asada to new customers.

Castrillo said she tries to make a difference wherever she goes.

“That is what we are trying to do here,” she said.

Castrillo grew up running a restaurant with her mother. Much like her mother’s restaurant, Castrillo maintains a family-owned operation.

“She came to America and wanted people to try stuff from her country,” Medina said. “There is no place around here that has Nicaraguan food. She started at home and at church and more and more people started asking about it.”

Medina and Castrillo are in the process of opening a fast food option to the eatery. Customers will be able to go up to a Subway-style line, pick what they want and get it to go.

Medina said the addition should be ready within a couple of weeks.

Southeast Texans regulars should feel a since of familiarity with some of the menu items. Castrillo said rice and beans are a foundation of Nicaraguan food.

“All of the recipes I have for this restaurant are from my mom,” she said. “When I came here, I had a problem with the food. We would eat Mexican food. I told (Medina) that we needed to do something different.”

Medina, who works as a welder, wanted to open the eatery despite not having any prior business experience.

The establishment has an area for seating and is decorated with imagery from the couple’s homeland. To get the full experience, customers can try an assortment of drinks and candy from Nicaragua.

The restaurant is open form 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. It is closed on Tuesdays and open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.